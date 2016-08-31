Wisconsin and Louisiana State players are in a quandary over the Lambeau Leap

With college football making a rare visit this weekend to Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, talk of offensive sets and defensive schemes has given way to a different sort of discussion.

What will the players from Louisiana State and Wisconsin do if they score in the neutral-site game on Saturday?

“I’m just looking forward to returning a punt and trying the Lambeau Leap,” LSU returner Tre’Davious White told reporters, referring to the jump into the end zone that many Green Bay Packers players make after scoring a touchdown. “I know Coach [Les] Miles won’t be happy with me.”

Miles made his thoughts on the matter clear during a conference call this week.

"I promise you that if anyone jumps for the Lambeau Leap, they'll end up with their thumb out to see if they can get a ride home," Miles said. "It's college football, and we'll play it that way, and I think our guys understand. We'll do it right."

Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst was a little more succinct: “I believe it is a penalty.”

As for the game’s biggest star, LSU running back Leonard Fournette sounds as if he wants to steer clear of any yellow flags.

“We’re coming up for business to play the game,” he said. “Nah, I’m not trying the leap.”

david.wharton@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimeswharton