Letters: Readers are able to find their Super powers

Lost somehow amidst the incalculable media hype is the irony of Tom Brady taking center stage in Super Bowl LI(E).

Steve Ross

Beverly Hills

::

Bill Plaschke is casting the Super Bowl as Good (Falcons) versus Evil (Patriots.) I guess pumping in crowd noise is good? Also, politics should have nothing to do with the Super Bowl. Peyton Manning is a Republican. Who cares? May the best team win!

Vaughn Hardenberg

Westwood

::

I was planning on rooting for Atlanta to beat New England until I read Bill Plaschke's Jan. 27 diatribe about Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady being Donald Trump's friends and supporters. Because Plaschke was so far off base in demanding they address this game-distracting issue, I now fervently want the Patriots to kick the Falcons' butts Sunday. No other reason needed.

Roy Reel

Culver City

::

I turn to the sports page because I just can't bare to read any more about Trump and how divided our country is and lo and behold, what do I get… Plaschke does it again. He ruins my morning coffee by bringing politics to the sports page. Thanks Bill, now do us all a favor and write for the San Francisco Chronicle instead.

Steve Beck

Glendora

::

So Patriots owner Robert Kraft is overjoyed and excited (as well he should be) to play the Raiders in a regular-season game next year in Mexico. The question I have, has he informed his good friend Donald Trump about his feelings?

Richard Whorton

Studio City

God bless six-time New England Patriot Pro Bowl player and UCLA alum Matt Slater. Slater is described as a person who should be one of Coach Jim Mora's best recruiting tools, except apparently he's not. Times readers (and a presumed sub-set of Bruin fans) are advised that Slater reportedly twice shared he would love to help out, “if (only) they reached out to me.” The amazing thing about today's phone technology is these devices can both make and receive calls.

Konrad Moore

Bakersfield

Magic moment

Based on Magic Johnson's dismal record as a Lakers coach, I wouldn't get too excited about his becoming an advisor to Jeanie Buss.

John Severinsen

Arcadia

::

It's a good thing Jim Buss is a man of his word and will step down as the head of basketball operations for the Lakers after this season.

Gino Cirignano

Playa del Rey

Melo out

Getting Carmelo Anthony is not the answer to the Clippers’ problems. Getting rid of Doc Rivers is. Loaded with the talents of Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, the Clippers are an annual bust in the postseason.

Rivers has been given a pass for years after winning a championship in 2008 with a Boston Celtics team loaded with future Hall of Famers. I think it's time that pass gets revoked.

Gary H. Miller

Encino

Trojan times

UCLA groundhogged D1 even though USC was relegated to D5 with a comeback victory, and Bennie Boatwright returning. Haven’t the Trojans beaten the Bruins four in a row? Fight on!

David Marshall

Santa Monica

::

Re: “Going Pain” [Feb 2]; That’s a lot of print for a kid going out of state to play football whereas a few sentences would have sufficed. Maybe he will freeze his rear end off, see the light, and return to L.A. a la Justin Fargas. Fight on!

David Marshall

Santa Monica

The pajama games

They might as well call the NHL All-Star game the “No Defense Scrimmage.” I was going to use the same term for the Pro Bowl, but they actually played a little defense this year. Based on the ridiculous uniforms though, how about the Pajama Bowl?

Ron Reeve

Glendora

::

The Pro Bowl was very entertaining and I am sure Pajamagram was very happy with the uniforms provided to the participants. All they had to provide was a helmet.

Mike Miller

Playa del Rey

Priorities

I see the St. Louis Cardinals were fined $2 million and former scouting director Chris Correa was (previously) sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for hacking into the databases of the Houston Astros. Contrast this with former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner's sentence of $0 and six-month jail sentence for sexual assault. I guess white collar crime allowing a potential “sporting advantage” needs to be dealt with much more harshly than violating and potentially ruining another human being's life.

Ralph Martinez

Arcadia