Show-me time is just about to begin for Magic and the Lakers

I went to the Dodgers-Cubs game on Monday night. After paying $ 25 I entered Lot 4 and found a spot near Glendale. I don’t want to say that I parked far from the stadium but I was thinking of calling Uber to take me to the front gate. The big issue is the parking lot has no signage displaying letters or numbers posted anywhere in the lot. I’m sure that many fans must have problems finding their cars after the game in the darkness. It is very frustrating when you want to exit quickly to avoid the traffic building up and you can’t find your car.