Trump criticizes Marshawn Lynch for sitting during U.S. national anthem and standing for Mexico's

Marshawn Lynch stood during the national anthem on Sunday for the first time all year. Only it wasn’t the U.S. national anthem.

The Oakland Raiders running back has taken a seat for “The Star-Spangled Banner” ever since coming out of retirement this season and has not given a reason why. He continued the practice this week before the Raiders’ game against the New England Patriots in Mexico City.

Then the Mexican national anthem played — and Lynch rose to his feet.

As ESPN pointed out, Lynch did stand for the first few bars of the U.S. anthem and wasn’t completely at attention during the Mexican song.

Nonetheless, his actions caught the attention of President Trump, who lashed out at Lynch in a Monday morning tweet.

“Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect!” Trump tweeted. “Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season.”

For much of the season, Trump has been critical of players who protest by not standing for the anthem. During a speech at a rally in September, he called on NFL owners to fire players who behave in such a manner.

Lynch was suspended for one game last month after shoving an official during a “Thursday Night Football” game against Kansas City.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii