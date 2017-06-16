Michael Phelps will race a great white during TV's Shark Week

Michael Phelps apparently has a lot of time on his hands, now that he’s not swimming competitively anymore.

The winner of an all-time high 28 Olympic medals will race against a great white shark during a TV special to help the Discovery Channel kick off its annual Shark Week on July 23.

"He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water,” the network said in a release, noting Phelps’ 39 world records and 23 Olympic gold medals. “But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps v Shark — the race is on!"

So, does Phelps even stand a chance? It depends on how seriously the shark takes the race — really.

According to ThoughtCo.com, the top speed for a great white is 25 mph, possibly with short bursts of 35 mph. But that’s in attack mode. The regular cruising speed for sharks in general is 5 mph.

Since Phelps was once clocked by ESPN swimming at 6 mph, the human actually might have a shot.

CAPTION It's the final week of practice for the Chargers in San Diego, before moving the organization to Los Angeles. Quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates talk about what it means to leave Chargers Park. It's the final week of practice for the Chargers in San Diego, before moving the organization to Los Angeles. Quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates talk about what it means to leave Chargers Park. CAPTION It's the final week of practice for the Chargers in San Diego, before moving the organization to Los Angeles. Quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates talk about what it means to leave Chargers Park. It's the final week of practice for the Chargers in San Diego, before moving the organization to Los Angeles. Quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates talk about what it means to leave Chargers Park. CAPTION Where does Sergio Romo get his personality? He's always been the one bouncing off the walls, his family said. Where does Sergio Romo get his personality? He's always been the one bouncing off the walls, his family said. CAPTION Sergio Romo's family and high school coach reacted to the news that he would join the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing nine seasons for the San Francisco Giants. Sergio Romo's family and high school coach reacted to the news that he would join the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing nine seasons for the San Francisco Giants. CAPTION Growing up in Brawley, Calif. Sergio Romo learned to pitch on a makeshift baseball diamond that his dad built in the backyard. Growing up in Brawley, Calif. Sergio Romo learned to pitch on a makeshift baseball diamond that his dad built in the backyard. CAPTION UCLA guard Lonzo Ball met with the media following an individual workout with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers will make the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft on June 22. UCLA guard Lonzo Ball met with the media following an individual workout with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers will make the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft on June 22.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii