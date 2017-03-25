NCAA women's tournament: Oregon knocks off No. 3-seeded Maryland

Sabrina Ionescu led five Oregon players in double figures with 21 points and the 10th-seeded Ducks continued their improbable run through the NCAA women’s tournament on Saturday with a 77-63 upset victory over third-seeded Maryland in the Bridgeport Regional.

Fellow freshman Ruthy Hebard added 16 points for the Ducks (23-13), who beat second-seeded Duke in the second round and won again in Bridgeport, Conn., to advance to the first regional final in program history.

Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough each had 16 points for Maryland, which finished the season at 32-3.

The Maryland offense, which averages more than 90 points a game to lead the nation, was held to its lowest scoring total this season.

The Ducks became the second No. 10 seed to advance to a women’s regional final, joining the 1991 Lamar team.

Florida State 66, Oregon State 53: Ivey Slaughter helped the third-seeded Seminoles (28-6) rediscover their best defense and erase a daunting deficit to beat the second-seeded Beavers (31-5) and advance to the Stockton Regional final.

Slaughter had a career-high nine steals, a school record in the NCAA tournament. Florida State had 16 steals total, and Slaughter also contributed 11 points and eight rebounds.

Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Shakayla Thomas had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Florida State, which will face top-seeded South Carolina on Monday for a Final Four berth.

Sydney Wiese, the Beavers’ leading scorer, totaled only nine points on three-for-14 shooting and missed all 10 of her three-point tries in her final collegiate game.

South Carolina 100, Quinnipiac 58: Kaela Davis, A’ja Wilson and the top-seeded Gamecocks (30-4) overpowered the upstart Bobcats (29-7) from the opening tip, scoring the first 16 points and easily advancing to the Stockton Regional final.

Davis scored 28 points and Wilson had 24 for South Carolina, which won its eighth in a row and reached the Elite Eight for the second time in three years.