Washington State Cougars are one win away from clinching Pac-12 North

Luke Falk threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns, giving him a Pac-12 record, as No. 19 Washington State defeated Utah 33-25 on Saturday at Salt Lake City.

The Cougars are one win over rival Washington from winning the Pac-12 North and playing in the conference championship game for the first time since the league created divisions in 2011.

Washington State (9-3, 6-2 Pac-12) led from start to finish and could have won by more but settled for five field goals despite moving inside the Utah 30-yard line on those possessions. The Utes turned over the ball on three of their first four possessions, all in the first quarter, but the Cougars found the end zone on only one of those opportunities.

Utah (5-5, 2-5) had seven turnovers.

Chima Onyeukwu picked off Tyler Huntley with 58 seconds remaining to seal it.

Falk set the Pac-12 career touchdown passes record in the second quarter. He surpassed USC’s Matt Barkley with his 117th touchdown pass and finished with 118. The “Air Raid” offense was held in relative check by Utah with 338 total yards and only 27 on the ground. Falk also threw two interceptions.

Tavares Martin Jr. had 10 catches for 64 yards and a touchdown for Washington State.