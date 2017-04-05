Lance Stephenson: 'I didn't mean no harm' with meaningless layup at end of Pacers-Raptors game

Lance Stephenson made his presence known in more ways than one in his first home game during his second stint in Indiana.

Stephenson helped the Pacers rally from 19 points down to defeat the Toronto Raptors, 108-90, on Tuesday night. The veteran player scored 12 points for his new/old team, although two of them came on an uncontested layup during the final seconds of the blowout victory.

That didn’t sit well with several Toronto players, including DeMar DeRozan and P.J. Tucker, who thought Stephenson should have just dribbled out the clock with a win already well in hand. A lot of pushing and shoving ensued and DeRozan, Tucker and Stephenson were all eventually hit with technical fouls.

“There’s a way to win and there’s a way to lose in this league,” Tucker said later. “That ain’t the way to win. That ain’t the way you finish game. ... That dude, he has no class. He has no taste.”

Talking to reporters after the game, Stephenson apologized for his actions.

“I was caught in the moment,” he said. "I just want to say sorry to them. I didn’t mean no harm. The crowd was cheering me on and I just wanted to do it for the fans.”

Stephenson was a second-round pick for Indiana in 2010 and played four seasons with the Pacers. After that, he played for Charlotte, the Clippers, Memphis, New Orleans and Minnesota before signing with Indiana again late last month.

