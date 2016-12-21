Seahawks' Richard Sherman says he regrets telling a radio host he'll ruin his career

Richard Sherman controls everything. Or at least he sometimes seems to think he does.

Days after yelling at his team’s coaches on the sideline over an offensive play call, the Seattle Seahawks told a local radio host he would “ruin his career” over a line of questioning he did not appreciate.

Sherman eventually tweeted out a mea culpa about the latter event.

"The part that bothered me the most is feeling that he's so high and mighty and powerful that he can do whatever he wants, and that includes telling the offensive coordinator what plays to run and it also includes telling me or a reporter that he can have a credential removed,” Jim Moore of ESPN 710 Seattle said later on Tuesday. “And so it's just kind of a feeling as holier than thou that it came across as."

Late in third quarter of the Seahawks’ most recent game — a 24-3 win over the Rams on Thursday night — Sherman could be seen on the sideline yelling at the coaching staff after a Russell Wilson pass was nearly intercepted by the Rams on a first-and-goal play from the 1.

The play call was reminiscent of one from Super Bowl XLIX, when they opted not to run from the 1 and wound up throwing an interception that essentially sealed the Seahawks’ loss to the New England Patriots. “We’ve already seen how that goes,” Sherman said later that night of throwing the ball in such situations.

Tuesday was the first time Sherman spoke with the media since then, and, naturally, the sideline outburst came up. According to the Seattle Times, local radio talk show host Jim Moore asked Sherman if he thought he had a “better handle” on the play calling than offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

“No, I just had a, we had a prior experience, so we talked about it,’’ Sherman replied, making a reference to the failed Super Bowl play. “But let me guess — you have a better play to call. Let me guess, you have a better experience.’’

Moore said no, and Sherman said “then you should probably kind of stop.’’

After the news conference, Sherman approached Moore and said, “You don’t want to go there. You do not. I’ll ruin your career.”

Moore responded: “You’ll ruin my career? How are you going to do that?”

Sherman said: “I’ll make sure you don’t get your media pass anymore.”

The Seattle Times posted a link to a recording of that exchange.

Later on Twitter, Sherman said he regretted letting the incident get personal, then added a jokey hashtag implying Coach Pete Carroll had discussed the matter with him.

Moore said of the tweets later Tuesday: "I thought it was nice that he did that, although I couldn't read it myself because he's already had me blocked on Twitter.

"I heard from the Seahawks, too, that he wants to come in and apologize. And I honestly don't feel like he needs to do that, but it's really nice that he wants to come and do that."

