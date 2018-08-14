Former Raiders cornerback Sean Smith leaves jail after serving 5 months for Pasadena assault

Former Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith was released from jail Tuesday after serving five months for a felony assault in Pasadena.
The Raiders cut Smith on the day before he pleaded no contest to the assault in Los Angeles County Superior Court in March.
Witnesses testified that Smith stomped on the head of his sister’s then-boyfriend while the man lay bleeding and unconscious near Arroyo Parkway and Colorado Boulevard in the early morning of July 4, 2017.
Doctors had to insert a metal plate and screws underneath the man’s right eye and repair five fractures around his left eye socket.
Smith, a Pasadena native who signed a four-year, $40-million contract with the Raiders in 2016, tweeted not long after being released at 5:07 a.m. Tuesday.
“Finally FREE!!!!!!! So much to say but I’m headed to the gym. I’ll catch up wit y’all later,” he wrote.