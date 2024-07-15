Former USC receiver Jordan Addison arrested after being found asleep behind wheel near LAX

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested Friday night after a CHP officer found him asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle blocking a lane on the 105 Freeway.

According to an arrest report released by the CHP, the department received an alert at approximately 11:06 p.m. about a disabled vehicle blocking traffic exiting the westbound 105 Freeway to northbound Sepulveda Boulevard. An officer responded and found a white Rolls-Royce stopped in one of the lanes with the driver, identified in the report as Addison, asleep behind the wheel.

A DUI investigation was completed, and Addison, who played for USC during the 2022 season, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at approximately 11:36 p.m. According to the report, Addison was released at 1:36 a.m. Saturday. No other details are available at this time.

“We are aware of Jordan Addison’s arrest this past Friday and are currently gathering more information regarding the incident,” the Vikings said in a statement Sunday.

Addison played football at Tuscarora High in Frederick, Md., before spending the first two years of his college career at the University of Pittsburgh. As a sophomore in 2021, Addison won the Fred Biletnikoff Award for best receiver in the country after catching 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns.

He transferred to USC for his junior year and caught 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns during a season in which Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy. After being selected by the Vikings with the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 draft, Addison played in every game last season and finished with 70 receptions for 911 yards and a team-high 10 receiving touchdowns.

Last July, Addison was cited after being caught driving 140 mph in a 55-mph zone on Interstate 94 in St. Paul, Minn. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge, paid a fine and lost his license for six months.