Advertisement
California

San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall shot during attempted robbery in Union Square

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall jogs on the field
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was described as stable after a daylight shooting in San Francisco’s Union Square.
(Jeff Chiu/ Associated Press)
By Hannah WileyStaff Writer 
Share via
SAN FRANCISCO — 

Ricky Pearsall, the San Francisco 49ers’ rookie wide receiver and first-round draft pick, was shot during an attempted robbery in the city’s Union Square district on Saturday afternoon.

Pearsall was stable, according to Supervisor Aaron Peskin’s office, which has been in communication with the San Francisco Police Department, and a suspect has been taken into custody. Peskin represents Union Square, a downtown neighborhood known for its high-end shopping, hotels and restaurants.

Mayor London Breed’s office said she was en route to San Francisco General Hospital, where Pearsall had been taken for treatment.

Advertisement

“This afternoon, there was an attempted robbery in Union Square involving San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and he was shot,” Breed wrote on social media. “SFPD was on scene immediately and an arrest of the shooter was made. My thoughts are with Ricky and his family at this time.”

Pearsall played for Arizona State and the University of Florida in college. The 49ers drafted Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. The team is scheduled to open its season against the New York Jets on Sept. 9.

“He’s good,” 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel wrote on social media after the shooting. “Thank god!!!!”

Advertisement

This is a developing story.

More to Read

CaliforniaWorld & NationSportsCalifornia Politics Crime & Courts
Hannah Wiley

Hannah Wiley covers the Bay Area and North Coast for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked with The Times’ Sacramento bureau as a state politics reporter, covering the Legislature and pivotal policy issues including homelessness and housing, mental health, addiction, gun control and the state judicial system. Before coming to The Times, she covered state politics for the Sacramento Bee. Wiley has a bachelor’s degree from St. Louis University and a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University. She is based in San Francisco.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement