San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall shot during attempted robbery in Union Square

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was described as stable after a daylight shooting in San Francisco’s Union Square.

Ricky Pearsall, the San Francisco 49ers’ rookie wide receiver and first-round draft pick, was shot during an attempted robbery in the city’s Union Square district on Saturday afternoon.

Pearsall was stable, according to Supervisor Aaron Peskin’s office, which has been in communication with the San Francisco Police Department, and a suspect has been taken into custody. Peskin represents Union Square, a downtown neighborhood known for its high-end shopping, hotels and restaurants.

Mayor London Breed’s office said she was en route to San Francisco General Hospital, where Pearsall had been taken for treatment.

“This afternoon, there was an attempted robbery in Union Square involving San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and he was shot,” Breed wrote on social media. “SFPD was on scene immediately and an arrest of the shooter was made. My thoughts are with Ricky and his family at this time.”

Pearsall played for Arizona State and the University of Florida in college. The 49ers drafted Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. The team is scheduled to open its season against the New York Jets on Sept. 9.

“He’s good,” 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel wrote on social media after the shooting. “Thank god!!!!”

This is a developing story.