Chargers terminate lease for Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego headquarters

The Chargers terminated their lease with the city of San Diego for Qualcomm Stadium and Chargers Park on Wednesday, the first day they were eligible to do so since announcing their move to Los Angeles last month.

To complete the departure, the Chargers paid the city an early-termination fee of $12.57 million via wire transfer.

The transaction was spelled out in a two-paragraph letter signed in blue ink by Chargers Chairman Dean Spanos that brought an official end to the team’s 56 seasons in San Diego.

The Chargers, who will use a temporary headquarters in Costa Mesa, have until July 31 to vacate their facilities in San Diego.

nathan.fenno@latimes.com

Twitter: @nathanfenno