Sparks' rally comes up short in 83-74 loss to Mystics

Toliver, who hit all of her 13 free-throw attempts, made two foul shots to spark an 8-2 spurt that gave the Mystics a 74-66 with two minutes left after a jumper by Natasha Cloud. Chelsea Gray hit a 3-pointer to pull the Sparks within five with 1:18 remaining, but Washington made 9 of 10 free throws from there to seal it.