Storm hand Sparks second consecutive loss

Breanna Stewart had 26 points and seven rebounds and the Seattle Storm beat the Los Angeles Sparks 81-69 on Saturday night.

Jewell Loyd added 22 points, and Sue Bird had 15 for Seattle (8-9). The Storm had lost four of five to slip to fifth in the Western Conference.

It was the second consecutive loss for the Sparks after they won eight in a row. L.A. lost at Minnesota on Thursday night in a rematch of the WNBA Finals.

The Sparks (12-5) led 39-37 at the half, but the Storm rallied in the second half, outscoring defending champion Los Angeles by 14 over the final two quarters.

Loyd made a three-pointer with 9:15 left in the third quarter, sparking a 16-5 run for a 53-46 lead. Stewart's two free throws with 5:33 remaining in the fourth made it 69-59 and Seattle cruised from there.

The Storm shot 52% from the field and held the Sparks to 37% shooting.

Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks with 21 points while Candace Parker added 10.