Sports Now Sports news from Los Angeles and beyond
Sports Sports Now

Storm hand Sparks second consecutive loss

Breanna Stewart had 26 points and seven rebounds and the Seattle Storm beat the Los Angeles Sparks 81-69 on Saturday night.

Jewell Loyd added 22 points, and Sue Bird had 15 for Seattle (8-9). The Storm had lost four of five to slip to fifth in the Western Conference.

It was the second consecutive loss for the Sparks after they won eight in a row. L.A. lost at Minnesota on Thursday night in a rematch of the WNBA Finals.

The Sparks (12-5) led 39-37 at the half, but the Storm rallied in the second half, outscoring defending champion Los Angeles by 14 over the final two quarters.

Loyd made a three-pointer with 9:15 left in the third quarter, sparking a 16-5 run for a 53-46 lead. Stewart's two free throws with 5:33 remaining in the fourth made it 69-59 and Seattle cruised from there.

The Storm shot 52% from the field and held the Sparks to 37% shooting.

Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks with 21 points while Candace Parker added 10.

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
83°