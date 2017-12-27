Spurs' Gregg Popovich on why rich people should give to charity

Many people feel it’s important to give what they can to those who are less fortunate.

But most of those people probably don’t phrase the sentiment like San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich did Tuesday before the Spurs’ 109-97 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Popovich said it’s “pretty simple" why he has made giving to charitable causes an important part of his life.

"Because we're rich as hell, and we don't need it all, and other people need it," the outspoken coach said. "Then, you're an ass if you don't give it. Pretty simple."

Popovich has been known to support such charitable organizations as the San Antonio Food Bank and Shoes That Fit, and he’s current raising funds for various disaster relief programs. He also made a “substantial” donation toward relief following Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

