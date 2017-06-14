Warriors owner will 'do whatever it takes' to keep Stephen Curry, who is eligible for a $205-million deal

Stephen Curry is eligible to receive a maximum contract this summer.

For two-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP, that would come out to be a whopping $205 million over five years.

But in case there's any concern among Warriors fans, recent comments by one of the people who would be paying that contract should come as excellent news.

“We’re going to do whatever it takes to keep Steph here and happy,” Warriors co-owner Joe Lacob told the Bay Area News Group. “And I know he wants to be here and we want him here. So, I do not anticipate any issues with him staying.”

Curry just finished playing out the $44-million contract he signed in 2013. At the time, his long-term durability was a question mark; now we know the deal was an incredible bargain for the Warriors. Curry made $12.1 million in salary this season, less than 72 other players in the league. Obviously, Curry is not even close to being the 73rd best player in the league.

While receiving such a bargain on Curry, the Warriors were able to construct the roster that just won a second NBA championship in three years. They signed Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to extensions and were still able afford to bring in free agent Kevin Durant for more than $26 million this season.

But if the Warriors want to keep this lineup intact, they won’t be done spending money once they get Curry’s situation settled because Durant can opt out of his deal this summer.

But, hey, like Lacob said, whatever it takes.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii