Suns GM doesn't believe Eric Bledsoe was talking about hair salon when he tweeted 'I don't wanna be here'

Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe didn’t want to be somewhere on Sunday. He expressed that sentiment in a tweet that simply stated, “ I Dont wanna be here.”

Many people assumed Bledsoe was saying he didn’t want to be in Phoenix as a member of the Suns, who dropped to 0-3 with a loss to the Clippers on Saturday night.

One of those people was Suns general manager Ryan McDonough. He told reporters Monday that Bledsoe was sent home after a discussion with McDonough and interim head coach Jay Triano, would not play in that night’s game against Sacramento and likely had played his last game with the team.

“He won't be with us going forward,” McDonough told reporters of Bledsoe.

McDonough said he didn’t believe Bledsoe when he said the tweet wasn’t about the organization.

"He said he was at a hair salon," McDonough said. "It wasn't about the Suns or anything related to the Suns. He said he was at a hair salon with his girl and that he didn't wanna be there anymore.

"I don't believe that to be true. We thought about it and talked about it with [owner] Robert [Sarver] and my staff and coach Triano and his staff and decided it's what's best for the organization."

Bledsoe’s tweet came hours before the Suns announced the firing of head coach Earl Watson three games into the season.

This is Bledsoe’s fifth year with the Suns. His minutes and points per game have dropped so far this year to 27.7 minutes and 15.7 points from 33 minutes and 21.1 points last season.

Bledsoe spent the first five years of his career with the Clippers, who just happen to have lost guard Milos Teodosic indefinitely because of a plantar fascia injury to his left foot. Clippers center DeAndre Jordan had a response to former teammate Bledsoe’s tweet.

“Come back home bro,” Jordan tweeted.

