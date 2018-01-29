Tom Brady cuts off radio interview because of comment about his 5-year-old daughter

Tom Brady cut off his weekly interview with a Boston radio station Monday morning because of a derogatory comment an on-air personality made about the New England Patriots quarterback's daughter last week.
In a discussion about a Tom Brady documentary Friday on WEEI, Alex Reimer described 5-year-old Vivian Lake Brady as "an annoying little pissant."
Brady, who will lead the Patriots in their quest for a sixth Super Bowl victory on Sunday, was not amused and expressed his displeasure with the station during his regular appearance on the station's "Kirk & Callahan Show."
"I've tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect," Brady said. "I've always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys. It's very disappointing when you hear that, certainly with my daughter or any child, you know, they certainly they don't deserve that."
Not exactly the situation a Boston sports radio station wanted to find itself in days before a Patriots Super Bowl. Reimer has been suspended for the week, WEEI's Kirk Minihane said on the air Monday.
Brady said he has yet to decide whether or not he will continue to appear on the station in the future. And then he abruptly ended the interview.
"I'll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don't have much to say this morning," Brady said. "Maybe I'll speak with you guys some other time. Have a good day."
