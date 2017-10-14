USC basketball loses four-star recruit J'Raan Brooks because of scandal

The college basketball bribery and corruption scandal has cost USC a top recruit, as four-star forward J'Raan Brooks announced Friday he is reopening his college search.

A 6-foot-8 prospect from Seattle’s Garfield High School, Brooks is ranked among the country’s top 100 players.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances stemming from the recent news that has come to light in regards to the Trojan basketball program — I have decided to reopen my commitment to examine other available options,” Brooks wrote in a Twitter post.

“While USC is still very much a possibility, the uncertainty of their situation has led me to believe I should reassess my own.”

His high school coach, former NBA player Brandon Roy, and his mother didn’t return requests for comment.

USC associate head coach Tony Bland was among 10 men the FBI arrested last month in the case. He faces six charges in U.S. District Court in New York, including soliciting a bribe and wire fraud.

Prosecutors allege Bland accepted a $13,000 bribe in exchange for directing USC players to sports agent Christian Dawkins and financial advisor Munish Sood. The prosecutors also said Bland facilitated $9,000 in payments to two current USC players, an incoming freshman and a rising sophomore.

USC placed Bland on administrative leave the day of his arrest and later removed his name and biography from the school’s website.

“I have nothing but the utmost respect for Coach [Andy] Enfield, the rest of the staff, the school, and fans of the program,” Brooks wrote. “However, I need to make sure what I do is best for my future, and ensure I am making an informed decision, while seeing how this entire process transpires.”

Two other highly regarded USC recruits — Taeshon Cherry and Kevin Porter Jr. — remain committed.

