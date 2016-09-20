Kevin Durant comes to Verdugo Hills High

There was a photo on Twitter making the rounds of the "newest basketball transfer" at Verdugo Hills. The transfer even had his arm around Principal Arturo Barcenas.

Except the "transfer" is out of high school eligibility.

It was Kevin Durant showing up for a photo shoot in Verdugo Hills' rustic small gym.

Basketball Coach Jared Gibson was a little peeved. He didn't get the chance to meet Durant.

"I saw him get out of his Escalade," he said.

Oh, well. He would have had a hard time clearing City Section eligibility rules.

