Letters: Feeling down about Kings, Ducks

Management and the players are graded by how they perform. How did Lonzo Ball do? What grade should he receive? Lonzo was not even the best rookie on his team, even though his salary is 400% more than any other Laker rookie. If Lonzo was receiving a grade for his performance would it be much more than a C-minus? What grade would management receive? It's been five straight years without a winning record or playoff appearance for the Lakers. The former inept Philadelphia 76ers exceeded the Lakers after four seasons of finishing in 14-15th place. Should Laker fans expect an NBA All-Star to join the Lakers after an 11th-place finish this year?