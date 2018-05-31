Youth football team wins championship, then rescues couple in car wreck on the way home [Video]

The Boise Black Knights are more than just champions on the football field.
According to their coach, the players on the youth football team from Boise, Idaho, are also “heroes.”
The 13-and-under team won the Bay Area Spring Football League Tournament of Champions in San Jose earlier this week. As the group’s four-vehicle caravan made its way home along Interstate 95 south of Jordan Valley in Oregon, another car traveling on the road lost control and rolled over.
That’s when the Black Knights sprang into action.
"We had to stop and become heroes,” coach Rudy Jackson told the Idaho Statesman.
The players and coaches worked together to pull a man out of the car. Then several of them lifted and held up one side of the vehicle while others helped extricate an apparently injured woman who was trapped inside.
"It just felt amazing that we could do what we did, because I don't want to imagine what would happen if we were not there to help," said Regan Magill, a player on the team who also shot video of the rescue.
The occupants of the car have not been identified, and their condition is not known.
Discussing his players’ actions Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Jackson said: "Me, right now talking about it, I'm getting emotional. Because I've watched these boys grow. And they came a long way. They're amazing young men."