Father-son Colemans have game to remember in two-OT thriller won by Shalhevet

Shalhevet coach Ryan Coleman coached against his son, Calabasas freshman Grayson Coleman, on Thursday night.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
You didn’t know whether to laugh or cry at the ongoing soap opera involving Shalhevet and coach Ryan Coleman having to face Calabasas and his freshman son, Grayson, a second time this season.

“I’m sick to my stomach right now,” the father said after the 2AA playoff pairings came out showing the matchup.

The first time they played, Shalhevet won and Ryan’s mother and Grayson’s grandmother refused to talk to him for eight days.

Then the game scheduled for Wednesday at Shalhevet was delayed by a power outage. Dad brought his son bagels for breakfast Wednesday morning, then made him French toast on Thursday morning. It was an awkward scene Thursday afternoon, where Grayson had to ask his father for his shoes.

The game ended with father and son in tears hugging after a two-overtime thriller won by Shalhevet 69-63. Grayson scored 27 points and rallied the Coyotes in the fourth quarter and first overtime, making clutch shots. But Calabasas couldn’t overcome sensational play from Shalhevet junior guard Aiden Bitran, who scored 41 points and made a tying three in the first overtime to save his team. Calabasas played without its leading scorer, Tidiane Sy, who’s injured.

Afterward, during the line where players were shaking hands with each other, the Colemans embraced and both had tears. The father said something to son.

“I told him I loved him,” Ryan said. “Not the way we wanted this to end. I’m so proud. No 15-year-old should have to deal with the stuff he had this week. I told him it would be a great learning experience.”

The coach was struggling throughout the game.

“I’m torn,” he said. “I’m watching my son kick our butts and I don’t know if I should be upset or happy.”

Shalhavet advances to play at Heritage Christian on Saturday night.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

