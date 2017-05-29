Long Beach State, UCLA and Cal State Fullerton selected to NCAA baseball regional field

Loyola Marymount is out. UCLA is in — but just barely.

The Bruins were one of three local teams placed in the field of 64 when the NCAA regional seedings were announced Monday morning. Cal State Fullerton received an at-large bid, and Long Beach State learned on Sunday that it would host a regional.

In a bit of a surprise, the Bruins were the second-to-last team in the field. They will be a three seed in the Long Beach State regional, drawing Texas in the first round.

The Long Beach State Dirtbags will play San Diego State in their first game. In a quirk of the selection process, UCLA played all three teams in the regional during the regular season. The Bruins went 2-0 against Long Beach State but were a combined 0-5 against Texas and San Diego State.

Both games in the first day of the regional are scheduled for Friday. UCLA will play Texas at 4 p.m. and Long Beach State is slated for 8 p.m. Both games are on ESPN2.

Cal State Fullerton was seeded No. 2 in the Stanford regional, where the Titans are matched against Brigham Young in the first game, scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday. (The game will be be broadcast online only, on WatchESPN.)

At most, only one local team can advance to Omaha for the College World Series. If Fullerton wins its regional, it will play the winner of the Long Beach State regional.

Loyola Marymount had a chance to make its first regional since 2000 but finished third in the West Coast Conference tournament. They needed an at-large bid on Monday. The Lions’ name wasn’t called.

