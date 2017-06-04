Long Beach State wins elimination game, will face Texas tonight

Long Beach State’s season will last at least one more game.
The top-seeded Dirtbags withstood a late rally from fourth-seeded San Diego State to prevail, 7-4, in an elimination game Sunday afternoon in an NCAA baseball regional at Blair Field in Long Beach.
Long Beach State (39-18-1) will face Texas at 7 p.m. Sunday, needing a victory to force a winner-take-all game against the Longhorns Monday night. Texas needs only one more victory to advance to a super regional against Cal State Fullerton because it defeated the Dirtbags, 5-3, in 12 innings on Saturday night.
Long Beach State’s Jarren Duran, who was thrown out at home plate in the 10th inning Saturday night trying to stretch his triple into an inside-the-park homer, had two hits and drove in two runs to help the Dirtbags build a 5-2 lead against San Diego State (42-21).
The Aztecs rallied with two runs in the seventh inning on RBI singles by Tyler Adkison and Alan Trejo, making it 5-4, before the inning ended on an unconventional double play when Chase Calabuig struck out and Adkison was thrown out trying to reach third base on the front end of a double steal.
Long Beach State padded its lead in the ninth on run-scoring singles by Luke Rasmussen and Garret Nelson. The Dirtbags received a combined three innings of scoreless relief from Zak Baayoun and Eli Villalobos.
Twitter: @latbbolch