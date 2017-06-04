Long Beach State wins elimination game, will face Texas tonight

Long Beach State’s season will last at least one more game.

The top-seeded Dirtbags withstood a late rally from fourth-seeded San Diego State to prevail, 7-4, in an elimination game Sunday afternoon in an NCAA baseball regional at Blair Field in Long Beach.

Long Beach State (39-18-1) will face Texas at 7 p.m. Sunday, needing a victory to force a winner-take-all game against the Longhorns Monday night. Texas needs only one more victory to advance to a super regional against Cal State Fullerton because it defeated the Dirtbags, 5-3, in 12 innings on Saturday night.

Long Beach State’s Jarren Duran, who was thrown out at home plate in the 10th inning Saturday night trying to stretch his triple into an inside-the-park homer, had two hits and drove in two runs to help the Dirtbags build a 5-2 lead against San Diego State (42-21).

The Aztecs rallied with two runs in the seventh inning on RBI singles by Tyler Adkison and Alan Trejo, making it 5-4, before the inning ended on an unconventional double play when Chase Calabuig struck out and Adkison was thrown out trying to reach third base on the front end of a double steal.

Long Beach State padded its lead in the ninth on run-scoring singles by Luke Rasmussen and Garret Nelson. The Dirtbags received a combined three innings of scoreless relief from Zak Baayoun and Eli Villalobos.

Caption IndyCar driver Scott Dixon's car collided with the car of Jay Howard and went airborne into a retaining wall along the infield. IndyCar driver Scott Dixon's car collided with the car of Jay Howard and went airborne into a retaining wall along the infield. Caption IndyCar driver Scott Dixon's car collided with the car of Jay Howard and went airborne into a retaining wall along the infield. IndyCar driver Scott Dixon's car collided with the car of Jay Howard and went airborne into a retaining wall along the infield. Caption Gyasi Zardes kept a promise to his father by graduating from Cal State Dominguez Hills this month. He is serving as an example and inspiration to kids in the old neighborhood: If he can do it, so can they. Gyasi Zardes kept a promise to his father by graduating from Cal State Dominguez Hills this month. He is serving as an example and inspiration to kids in the old neighborhood: If he can do it, so can they. Caption Rams receiver is honored for his career accomplishments Rams receiver is honored for his career accomplishments Caption Country music fan leads Birmingham, 7-1 Country music fan leads Birmingham, 7-1 Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick.

ben.bolch@latimes.com

Twitter: @latbbolch