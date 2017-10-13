UCLA vs. Arizona: How the Bruins and Wildcats match up for Saturday's Pac-12 game

UCLA (3-2, 1-1 in Pac-12 Conference) at Arizona (3-2, 1-1)

Saturday, 6 p.m., Arizona Stadium, Tucson, TV: Pac-12 Networks. Radio: 570, 1150.

Marquee matchup

Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate vs. the UCLA run defense. Bruins coach Jim Mora said he recruited Tate when he was at Gardena Serra High, but “the style of offense that we were running at the time maybe didn’t fit him perfectly for his skill set.” The 18-year-old sophomore appears to have found the right match in Tucson, where he came off the bench last week against Colorado to set a major college record for a quarterback by rushing for 327 yards. He’s expected to start against a Bruins defense that’s among the worst in the country against the run, allowing 284.2 yards rushing per game.

Getting offensive

UCLA (550.8 ypg/41.4 ppg): The Bruins have generated at least 500 yards of offense in their first four games, putting them one short of the school record for a season. Colorado gashed Arizona for 300 yards rushing last week, but UCLA’s hopes largely will ride on the shoulders of quarterback Josh Rosen. “You have to not fall into a trap of trying to be another team,” Bruins offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch said this week.

Arizona (496.4 ypg/42 ppg): Most of the Wildcats’ rushing comes from quarterbacks, but it’s usually been enough for a team that ranks fourth nationally with 319.4 yards rushing per game. Nick Wilson, the team’s top tailback, is averaging only 53.2 yards per game. Tony Ellison has been the top receiver, catching 15 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

Getting defensive

UCLA (506.6 ypg/39.2 ppg): The Bruins will quickly learn whether their emphasis on tackling and quarterback containment during the bye week was worthwhile. Linebacker Kenny Young has played his best football of the season since returning from head trauma suffered against Hawaii, making 12 tackles in each of the past two games.

Arizona (411 ypg/26.2 ppg): The Wildcats have dropped five consecutive games in the series largely because of woeful defense, but their attacking 3-3-5 scheme has been more effective this season. Linebacker Tony Fields II has three of Arizona’s 10 sacks.

Something special

Arizona’s Shun Brown is averaging 23.5 yards per punt return, having brought back two for touchdowns. … UCLA is seeking a breakthrough in its return game that could come with improved blocking. Collectively, the team is averaging 19.3 yards per kickoff return.

Of note

A win for UCLA would be No. 600 in the program’s history. … Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez is seeking his first victory against Mora after opening his career 0-5 in the head-to-head matchup.

Local ties

Arizona redshirt sophomore receiver Darick Holmes Jr., the older brother of UCLA freshman safety Darnay Holmes, has not caught a pass this season. … UCLA has four players from Phoenix on its roster but none from the Tucson area.

