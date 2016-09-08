Full UCLA basketball schedule released

UCLA will play USC on Jan. 25 at the Galen Center and on Feb. 18 at Pauley Pavilion as part of the Pac-12 Conference men’s basketball schedule released Thursday. The Trojans won three consecutive meetings between the teams last season for the first time since 1942.

The Bruins will play defending conference champion Oregon on Dec. 28 in Eugene and on Feb. 9 at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA will play every Pac-12 team twice except California, Stanford, Utah and Colorado.

Each of UCLA’s 31 regular-season games this season will be televised, including at least 10 by the ESPN family of networks. The team will also have nine games nationally televised, three by CBS and six by Fox Sports 1.

The Bruins open the season Nov. 11 against Pacific at Pauley Pavilion.