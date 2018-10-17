After early-season struggles, UCLA's defense is pointed in the right direction

The performance nudged the Bruins out of being ranked among the worst defenses in the nation in a slew of categories, though there remains plenty of climbing room. UCLA ranks No. 78 nationally in pass defense (233 yards allowed per game), No. 86 in rushing defense (176.7 yards allowed per game), No. 89 in total defense (409.7 yards allowed per game) and tied for No. 95 in scoring defense (31.5 points allowed per game).