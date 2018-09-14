UCLA vs. Fresno State: A look at how the teams match up

Fresno State (392.5 ypg/46.5 ppg): Quarterback Marcus McMaryion has started one game at the Rose Bowl — for Oregon State. The graduate transfer completed 22 of 33 passes for 232 yards and one interception during the Beavers’ 38-24 loss during the 2016 season. The Bulldogs opted to let halfback Josh Hokit throw their final pass last weekend against Minnesota and it was intercepted in the end zone, ending their comeback hopes.