Tight end Caleb Wilson is a busy guy for UCLA at Arizona State

“He’s not a freak, he’s not gifted more than anyone else on the field, like a lot of times guys are,” Speight said of Wilson. “He’s just shifty and he’s sneaky and he understands the game of football and you can tell when he runs his routes, even when he’s in his blocking techniques, the game is just slow to him. It’s not too much for him to handle and that was awesome today because he and I were kind of on the same wavelength.”