UCLA falls to Florida State 3-1, will play deciding Game 3 later today

UCLA’s route to a possible Women’s College World Series championship just got a bit longer.
The Bruins lost for the first time this season in a game in which they were leading, falling to Florida State 3-1 on Sunday after Elizabeth Mason hit a two-out, three-run home run in the sixth inning off Rachel Garcia.
UCLA had won its first 58 games this season in which it held a lead at any point and looked like it might add to that remarkable tally after center fielder Bubba Nickles robbed Dani Morgan of a home run leading off the sixth inning.
With her back to the wall in straightway center, Nickles reached her glove over the wall and caught the ball without even looking at it. But Garcia gave up a single and hit a batter before Mason hammered a 1-and-2 pitch over the wall in center field.
UCLA put two on with two out in the seventh inning before Aaliyah Jordan popped out into foul territory near the Bruins’ dugout to end the game.
The teams will play again later Sunday, with the winner advancing to face Washington in the best-of-three championship series beginning Monday.
Garcia continually pitched out of trouble before the sixth inning. She gave up eight hits and three runs in six innings, striking out seven and walking only one.
After having wiped out 4-0 deficits in each of its first two Series games, including a 7-4 victory over the Seminoles in its opener, UCLA scored first Sunday.
Kylee Perez led off with a bunt single only a few feet in front of home plate. Briana Perez followed with a bunt that third baseman Jessie Warren fielded before throwing past first base, putting runners on second and third with nobody out. Garcia eventually lined a one-out single to left to score the game’s first run, but the Bruins stranded two runners.
Two days after benefiting from a controversial call at home plate that paved the way for a five-run inning, the Bruins were on the other end of a contentious decision in the fourth inning. An umpire ruled Florida State’s Morgan safe on her bunt back to Garcia even though replays showed Garcia’s throw to second baseman Kylee Perez covering first base clearly beat Morgan. Zoe Casas followed with a single to center, taking second base on Nickles’ throw to third base unsuccessfully trying to get Morgan.
But Garcia struck out the next three hitters to escape the mess without giving up a run.
Another bad call went against the Bruins in the fifth inning when Perez’s smash hit the ground before ricocheting off pitcher Meghan King’s foot and being caught by third baseman Jessie Warren. But the umpires converged in the infield and ruled Perez out, unable to watch replays showing what had transpired.