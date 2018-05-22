Advertisement

UCLA softball faces Arizona for World Series trip

May 21, 2018 | 9:00 PM
UCLA shortstop Briana Perez tags out Fullerton runner Kelsie Whitmore before she steals second base in the fourth inning of Sunday afternoon's Los Angeles Regional softball game at Easton Stadium. UCLA won 3-0. (Steve Galluzzo / For the Times)

The UCLA softball team will host Arizona in a Super Regional beginning Thursday at 6 p.m.

The second game will be Friday at 6, and a third game, if needed, would be Saturday at 4. The winner advances to the College World Series in Oklahoma City.

The top-seeded Bruins (54-5) won three straight elimination games last weekend, including a doubleheader sweep of Cal State Fullerton, to advance.

Men's tennis can't secure spot in title game

The UCLA men's tennis team lost to Ohio State 4-1 in the NCAA semifinals in Winston-Salem, N.C. The second-seeded Bruins finished 30-3. The third-seeded Buckeyes (34-2) will play top-seeded Wake Forest (30-2) for the title. ...

Buins, Trojans move on in women's golf

UCLA and USC advanced to match play in the NCAA women's golf championships in Stillwater, Okla. The Bruins finished tied for first with Alabama at nine over par in four rounds of stroke play. USC had the lowest round Monday (five under) and finished third at 16 over. UCLA, seeded first, will play Arizona and USC will play Duke on Tuesday.

