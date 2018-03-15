Even as a walk-on, Christian Pabico has become a veteran leader for UCLA's receivers

Theo Howard curtailed his practice participation a few days ago even though the UCLA receiver wasn't hurt or asking for a breather.
The GPS monitoring device he was wearing indicated it was a good idea.
"He had to lay back a little bit because he was doing too much," Bruins receiver Christian Pabico said Thursday of his teammate's workload being tracked by coaches with the device. "They want to save our legs because it's still spring ball, we still got a long ways to go."
UCLA's sports science program under coach Chip Kelly has done more than preserve players' stamina; it's also helped them avoid the hamstring and other leg injuries that plagued the team in recent seasons, Pabico said.
Some things remain familiar for the receivers amid all the changes. Pabico still works with receivers coach Jimmie Dougherty, a holdover assistant from the previous staff who championed his rise into the playing rotation last season. And Pabico said his memory of the spread concepts favored by former offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone has helped accelerate his understanding of Kelly's offense.
"It's a lot of the same stuff," Pabico said.
As a redshirt senior, Pabico has become the veteran leader of the receivers upon the departures of Darren Andrews and Jordan Lasley. Pabico is the oldest member of a rotation that could also include juniors Howard and Stephen Johnson in addition to sophomores Demetric Felton, Dymond Lee, Audie Omotosho and Damian Alloway.
Kyle Philips, the only true freshman to participate in the opening weeks of spring practice, also appears to be making a strong case for playing time. He'll eventually be joined by fellow freshmen Chase Cota, Bryan Addison, Michael Ezeike and Delon Hurt before the start of fall camp.
Howard has been the standout of spring practices, flashing breakaway speed and strong, sure hands. During a recent practice, he tipped one pass into the air with one hand and caught it with the same hand.
Pabico said the receivers worked on their route timing with quarterback Devon Modster after Kelly gave Modster a playbook diagramming preferred routes. But no amount of preparation might have been able to gird the receivers for the pace they encountered in their initial practice under Kelly.
"That first day was pretty brutal — I was super tired, the legs were sore," Pabico said. "But today I feel really good, and I think moving forward, our legs are going to be pretty good."
Receivers in Kelly's offense are as valued for their blocking as their pass catching, with their ability to clear space downfield often turning short passes to teammates into long gains.
"The word he uses a lot is 'transitioning,'" Pabico said, "so when we see that we're not getting the ball or Devon's taking it with a quarterback keep or he throws it to someone else, we've got to transition quick so that we can make those plays down the field."
Pabico said there have been discussions about him earning a scholarship after a breakout season in which he caught 18 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown. He said his approach won't change either way, that he'll continue to work as hard as he can.
The only payoff required might be playing in an offense that is as prolific as his coach envisions.
"Even when you're playing video games, those are the types of offenses that you play for," Pabico said. "So now that I get to be a part of it, it's definitely really cool."
