Rebels give Bruins a run for it in home opener

The fixes were in exactly where UCLA needed them after its clunker of a season opener and three underwhelming quarters Saturday evening.

An offense beleaguered by dropped passes caught on when there was no alternative, generating two long touchdown drives to start the fourth quarter.

A defense that softened after tackle Eddie Vanderdoes injured his right knee in the first half stiffened late.

A quarterback who had piled on the self-criticism bulldozed ahead one yard for the final touchdown.

UCLA’s 42-21 victory over Nevada Las Vegas at the Rose Bowl qualified as more of a sigh of relief than a bold declaration, though the distinction seemed insignificant after the Bruins avoided further disappointment to start their season.

Nervous time stretched into the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. That’s when quarterback Josh Rosen guided the Bruins on the 73-yard drive that provided a two-touchdown advantage on Bolu Olorunfunmi’s one-yard scoring run. Rosen then plunged ahead for a one-yard touchdown on the Bruins’ next drive to secure a triumph that evened their record at 1-1.

In a strong rebuttal to his three-interception performance against Texas A&M, Rosen completed 23 of 38 passes for 267 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions. He was also sacked only once.

“I strongly believe I am the best quarterback in this country and in order to do so I have to take the responsibility of such,” Rosen said. “I didn’t play like it last week, I think I am getting there this week and I think you have to play with that confidence in order to be successful.”

A large chunk of Rosen’s incompletions should have been charged to his receivers. There were dropped passes galore in a third quarter in which UCLA gained only 48 yards, but Mora was able to momentarily shrug.

“I don’t notice them until I look at the film, honestly,” Mora said.

UCLA has beaten UNLV by the aggregate score of 79-24 over the last two seasons, though the margin Saturday was highly deceiving.

The Rebels (1-1) were in solid position for an upset after quarterback Johnny Stanton scored on an 11-yard draw late in the third quarter to cut the Bruins’ lead to 28-21. UNLV had converted eight of 12 third downs when it lined up for third and 18 to start the fourth quarter.

But UCLA held and got the ball back for the drive that swung the momentum back squarely in the Bruins’ favor. UCLA benefited from a personal foul on UNLV safety Kenny Keys for targeting receiver Eldridge Massington on third down, leading to Keys’ ejection and a first down for the Bruins on the way to Olorunfunmi’s touchdown.

Rosen wasn’t the only thing working for UCLA’s offense. Tailback Soso Jamabo ran for three touchdowns in the first half and finished with 90 yards rushing to lead a ground game that amassed 219 yards.

“He’s turning into a big-time back,” Mora said.

UCLA safety Randall Goforth made two interceptions and cornerback Fabian Moreau had a pass breakup on third down to thwart a drive.

“We made the adjustments we needed to make and that’s all you can do,” said Bruins linebacker Kenny Young, who sacked Stanton for an eight-yard loss late in the third quarter.

The Bruins defense wasn’t as sturdy after Vanderdoes strained his knee in the first half and was forced to watch the balance of the game in street clothes.

UNLV briefly turned into a new version of the Runnin’ Rebels against a defense that had spent all off-season gearing itself to stop the run. Stanton fooled the defense with a quarterback draw on third and 13, gaining 14 yards. He then sprung Lexington Thomas for a 12-yard touchdown run by flinging his body into UCLA defensive tackle Eli Ankou.

The Rebels churned out 64 yards on the ground during the 70-yard drive and there was audible unease in the Rose Bowl with the score tied 7-7 late in the first quarter.

Why worry?

Rosen led the Bruins to touchdowns on each of their next two drives, with his arm and his right shoulder. When Jamabo ran into a wall of defenders on one side of the field, he cut back the other way and picked up a block from Rosen, who threw his shoulder into 280-pound defensive tackle Salanoa-Alo Wily on the way to a 23-yard touchdown run.

Rosen’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Mossi Johnson over the middle then put UCLA up 21-7. The Bruins would add to their lead after Goforth intercepted a pass Stanton had thrown under duress and returned it 52 yards to the UNLV 21-yard line. Jamabo’s seven-yard touchdown run made it 28-7.

Things would get scary for a while before the Bruins reassured themselves with their late play.

