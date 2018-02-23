UCLA's tournament hopes take a hit with a 84-78 loss to Utah

The Bruins played well to start the game and over the final 16 minutes, nearly erasing a 14-point deficit. It was the middle stretch that proved decisive. UCLA tried a variety of defenses in the first half, mixing some zone and half-court traps with man-to-man. Nothing worked. Utah made 64.3% of its shots and seven of 13 three-pointers (53.8%) on the way to a 47-40 halftime lead. Many of the long-range shots were open as the result of zippy ball movement against late-closing Bruins defenders.