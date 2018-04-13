UCLA appears to get its graduate transfer quarterback in Wilton Speight

UCLA appears to be getting a graduate transfer quarterback after all.
Wilton Speight, who sat out most of last season at Michigan with three fractured vertebrae, posted a video on Instagram on Thursday showing him preparing to throw a pass before flashing to a picture of the Rose Bowl alongside "UCLA." A caption reads "new chapter" next to a rose emoji.
Speight recently attended a UCLA practice and could join freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson and sophomore Devon Modster in the battle to become the Bruins' starter next season. Speight was a third-team All-Big Ten Conference selection in 2016 after throwing for 2,538 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
Speight beat out several competitors to win the starting job last season before getting hurt on Sept. 23 against Purdue. He did not play the rest of the season and announced his intentions to transfer in late November.
Speight's announcement comes nearly three weeks after K.J. Carta-Samuels, a graduate transfer from Washington, picked Colorado State over UCLA after initially pledging his allegiance to the Bruins.
