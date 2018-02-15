Redemption is the theme for many Southland teams as college baseball returns Friday

No. 11 UCLA is the most recent national champion from Southern California, but the Bruins haven't made it to a super regional since their 2013 title. They hope a veteran pitching staff and the growth of a talented sophomore class can help change that. USC's 12 national championships are the most by any school, but the Trojans have been to the postseason only once since 2004. Freshman right-hander Kyle Hurt could be the team's best pitcher since Brad Boxberger.