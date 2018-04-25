First day of testimony in Todd McNair trial focuses on NCAA liaison who labeled him a "lying, morally bankrupt criminal"

Much of the day in Los Angeles County Superior Court focused on a big-screen television in the front of the courtroom playing the deposition of Shep Cooper. The NCAA's liaison to the infractions committee that sanctioned USC in the Reggie Bush extra benefits scandal, Cooper is best known for writing an email to another committee member in February 2010 that called McNair a "lying, morally bankrupt criminal, in my view, and a hypocrite of the highest order."