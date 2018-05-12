USC, UCLA advance to semifinal meeting at NCAA water polo championships

From the moment the bracket was announced, the anticipation had been building for a semifinal match between rivals USC and UCLA, the No. 4 seed. While the Trojans had to advance without their coach's presence on the sideline, the Bruins had to compete at an even bigger disadvantage. U.S. Olympic team star and sophomore attacker Maddie Musselman was unavailable because of an undisclosed health reason, adding some intrigue to their match against No. 5 seed Pacific.