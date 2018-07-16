USC finalizes schedule for men's basketball team

The non-conference schedule should allow for them to build a strong resume. Nevada, which made the Sweet 16 last year and will be a preseason top-25 team this season, visits Galen Center on Dec. 1. The Trojans will be a part of the NABC Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo., on Nov. 19-20. The match-ups haven’t been announced yet, but the Trojans will play two games among a group of Texas Tech, Nebraska and Missouri State. Texas Tech made the Elite Eight last season, while Nebraska played in the NIT.