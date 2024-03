The 2024 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament brackets

The 68-team bracket for the 2024 NCAA men’s basketball tournament is set, with start times and TV channels finalized for each game.

Here’s a look at the NCAA men’s tournament bracket (click on link below for a downloadable version of the bracket):

PRINTABLE NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT BRACKET

Here’s a look at the First Four and first-round matchups for the men’s NCAA tournament:

FIRST FOUR

No. 16 Wagner (16-15) vs. No. 16 Howard (18-16) — Tuesday, 3:40 p.m. | TruTV

No. 10 Colorado State (24-10) vs. No. 10 Virginia (23-10) — Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. | TruTV

No. 16 Grambling State (20-14) vs. No. 16 Montana State (17-17) — Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. | TruTV

No. 10 Colorado (24-10) vs. No. 10 Boise State (22-10) — Wednesday, 6:10 p.m. | TruTV

FIRST ROUND

EAST REGION

No. 1 Connecticut (31-3) vs. No. 16 Stetson (22-12), Friday, 11:45 a.m. | CBS

No. 8 Florida Atlantic (25-8) vs. No. 9 Northwestern (21-11), Friday, 9:15 a.m. | CBS

No. 5 San Diego State (24-10) vs. No. 12 Alabama Birmingham (23-11), Friday, 10:45 a.m. | TNT

No. 4 Auburn (27-7) vs. No. 13 Yale (22-9), Friday, 1:15 p.m. | TNT

No. 6 Brigham Young (23-10) vs. No. 11 Duquesne (24-11), Thursday, 9:40 a.m. | TruTV

No. 3 Illinois (26-8) vs. No. 14 Morehead State (26-8), Thursday, 12:10 p.m. | TruTV

No. 7 Washington State (24-9) vs. No. 10 Drake (28-6), Thursday, 7:05 p.m. | TruTV

No. 2 Iowa State (27-7) vs. No. 15 South Dakota State (22-12), Thursday, 4:35 p.m. | TruTV

SOUTH REGION

No. 1 Houston (30-4) vs. No. 16 Longwood (21-13), Friday, 6:20 p.m. | TNT

No. 8 Nebraska (23-10) vs. No. 9 Texas A&M (20-14), Friday, 3:50 p.m. | TNT

No. 5 Wisconsin (22-13) vs. No. 12 James Madison (31-3), Friday, 6:40 p.m. | CBS

No. 4 Duke (24-8) vs. No. 13 Vermont (28-6), Friday, 4:10 p.m. | CBS

No. 6 Texas Tech (23-10) vs. No. 11 North Carolina State (22-14), Thursday, 6:40 p.m. | CBS

No. 3 Kentucky (23-9) vs. No. 14 Oakland (23-11), Thursday, 4:10 p.m. | CBS

No. 7 Florida (24-11) vs. No. 10 Boise State (22-10) / Colorado (24-10), Friday, 1:30 p.m. | TBS

No. 2 Marquette (25-9) vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky (22-11), Friday, 11 a.m. | TBS

MIDWEST REGION

No. 1 Purdue (29-4) vs. No. 16 Montana State (17-17) / Grambling State (20-14), Friday, 4:25 p.m. | TBS

No. 8 Utah State (27-6) vs. No. 9 Texas Christian (21-12), Friday, 6:55 p.m. | TBS

No. 5 Gonzaga (25-7) vs. No. 12 McNeese (30-3), Thursday, 4:25 p.m. | TBS

No. 4 Kansas (22-10) vs. No. 13 Samford (29-5), Thursday, 6:55 p.m. | TBS

No. 6 South Carolina (26-7) vs. No. 11 Oregon (23-11), Thursday, 1 p.m. | TNT

No. 3 Creighton (23-9) vs. No. 14 Akron (24-10), Thursday, 10:30 a.m. | TNT

No. 7 Texas (20-12) vs. No. 10 Virginia (23-10) / Colorado State (24-10), Thursday, 3:50 p.m. | TNT

No. 2 Tennessee (24-8) vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s (19-13), Thursday, 6:20 p.m. | TNT

WEST REGIONAL

No. 1 North Carolina (27-7) vs. No. 16 Howard (18-16) / Wagner (16-15), Thursday, 11:45 a.m. | CBS

No. 8 Mississippi State (21-13), No. 9 Michigan State (19-14), Thursday, 9:15 a.m. | CBS

No. 5 Saint Mary’s (26-7) vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon (29-4), Friday, 7:05 p.m. | TruTV

No. 4 Alabama (21-11) vs. No. 13 Charleston (27-7), Friday, 4:35 p.m. | TruTV

No. 6 Clemson (21-11) vs. No. 11 New Mexico (26-9), Friday, 12:10 p.m. | TruTV

No. 3 Baylor (23-10) vs. No. 14 Colgate (25-9), Friday, 9:40 a.m. | TruTV

No. 7 Dayton (24-7) vs. No. 10 Nevada (26-7), Thursday, 1:30 p.m. | TBS

No. 2 Arizona (25-8) vs. No. 15 Long Beach State (21-14), Thursday, 11 a.m. | TBS

Here’s a schedule breakdown for the men’s NCAA tournament (all times Pacific):