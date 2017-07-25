Kicker Matt Boermeester won't return to USC this season

Matt Boermeester, whose 46-yard field goal in the closing seconds won the Rose Bowl for the Trojans in January, won’t return to USC this season.

USC suspended Boermeester early in 2017 while the school investigated what it described as "a code of conduct issue.”

A school spokesman said Tuesday that Boermeester was not enrolled in classes at USC.

In USC’s preseason notes, Boermeester was listed under the heading “GONE FROM 2016.” It added that Boermeester “won’t return because of a student code of conduct issue.”

Boermeester made 18 of 25 field-goal tries last season.

Michael Brown, a redshirt freshman, is the only player identified on USC’s roster as a kicker, but he is expected to be joined by Chase McGrath, an incoming freshman.

