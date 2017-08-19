Running back Stephen Carr shines at USC's scrimmage

Stephen Carr turned the corner on a stretch run to the defense, then scooted inside a defensive back trying to keep contain. It took three USC defenders to finally bring him down.

“I see you, seven!” a teammate on the offensive sideline burst out, referring to Carr’s uniform number.

It was difficult not to. Carr was the most visible presence on the field for much of a scrimmage that saw the starters receive scant playing time. Carr played often with the second team, a sign that he is on the move to becoming Ronald Jones’ primary backup. He scored a touchdown in the red zone. On one play, a modest gain, he juked six defenders.

“I've been really pleased by how well he's played in this camp and how mature his game is at such a young age,” coach Clay Helton said. “I see him playing this year. We'll see to what role that is. But there's no question in my mind based on his explosiveness that he can help us on offense, and he will this year."

Carr could see action as a kick returner. Special-teams coach John Baxter has mostly used Velus Jones Jr., Jack Jones and Ajene Harris on returns, but Carr, who returned kicks in high school, took repetitions during Saturday’s scrimmage.

“We're working him hard to see if we can get him game ready,” Helton said.

Taking a break

Porter Gustin stalked the sidelines Saturday with his helmet off, his long hair not even damp with sweat. Cameron Smith’s face is usually rosy after a practice — but he looked relaxed. Uchenna Nwosu’s uniform had no grass stains.

The linebackers and the rest of the first-team defense did not give up a yard during the scrimmage. That’s because it didn’t play. Helton had them play during the special-teams period, and for most of them, that was it.

The time off was another sign that while USC’s offense is a work in progress, the defense is game ready.

“We had seen enough of those guys,” Helton said.

The defense dominated the offense in the first scrimmage. That isn’t uncommon during training camp for any team, and in that setting, it is difficult to distinguish whether it means the offense is struggling or the defense is stout — or if the defense just knows all the plays at this point. But Helton’s treatment of the defense in Saturday’s scrimmage signaled his evaluation.

Against the second defense, the offense found more success. It only ran one drive, but it was a strong one. It ended in a touchdown.

Kicking it

The battle to start at kicker may not end with a decisive winner.

“They'll compete all the way through the season,” Helton said. “It's one of those things if one guy's hotter than the other, we've got to be able to put points on the board."

On Saturday, that kicker was walk-on Chase McGrath. He made four of five field goals, with a long of 43 yards and the miss from 37 yards.

Mike Brown, kicking from the same distances, made two of five, with a long of 37 yards and misses from 26, 30 and 43 yards.

Quick hits

Walk-on linebacker Grant Moore was awarded a scholarship on Friday. … Cornerback Jonathan Lockett underwent hip surgery this week and will be out for the season. He will redshirt, meaning he will have one year of eligibility remaining. The outcome of the surgery “looks very positive,” Helton said. ... Freshman linebacker Hunter Echols had a procedure to clean up an infection in a hip joint. ... Safety Yikili Ross was held out of the scrimmage as a precaution with soreness in his surgically repaired shoulder. ... Chris Tilbey started at punter last season, but the job is up for grabs this season. Reid Budrovich “is really pressing Chris right now, to be honest with you,” Helton said

