USC's JT Daniels taking role as team's starting quarterback in stride

Helton has used that word — comfortable — often in describing Daniels during his first weeks wearing that gold practice jersey. Helton said Tuesday he decided on Daniels because of how he played during the Trojans’ scrimmages when they really let the kids play. He stopped far of saying that it was Daniels’ job to lose after he lit up the Coliseum in the first scrimmage, going 10 of 12 for four touchdowns. But the performance registered.