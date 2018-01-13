USC sack leader Rasheem Green leaving for NFL

Rasheem Green, USC’s sack leader the past two seasons, announced Saturday on Twitter that he would forgo his final season of college eligibility and declare for the NFL draft.

In his announcement, Green thanked Trojans line coach Kenechi Udeze, other USC coaches and the “Trojan Family”:

“I wouldn’t be the player and person that I am without you guys,” Green wrote. “My three years at USC have been a blessing and I am forever grateful for the people that I have encountered on this journey.”

Green, a Gardena Serra High product, is the fourth USC standout to leave early this year, joining quarterback Sam Darnold, running back Ronald Jones II and receiver Deontay Burnett.

Green had 6.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2016 and 10 this past season, becoming the first Trojan to reach double digits since 2012.