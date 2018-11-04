USC bounces back with a dominant run game in 38-21 win over Oregon State

After the loss to the Sun Devils, it seemed a near impossibility that the Trojans could recover to win the Pac-12 South, down a game to Utah in the standings with the Utes having the head-to-head tiebreaker. But Saturday was giving to USC, now 5-4 and 4-3 in the Pac-12. Arizona State beat Utah, creating a three-way tie atop the standings between the Utes, the Trojans and Arizona. Arizona State has played one less game and is even in the loss column at 3-3.