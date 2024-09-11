Ex-USC star Reggie Bush says ‘everyone is safe’ after attempted break-in at Encino home

Former USC star Reggie Bush says he was inside his Encino home Tuesday night during an attempted break-in.

Encino has been a hot spot for home break-ins recently, but burglars were unsuccessful in getting into the house of Reggie Bush.

His Heisman Trophy is safe.

The former USC and NFL star said he was at his San Fernando Valley home Tuesday night when an attempted break-in occurred.

“Everyone is safe,” Bush said in a text message to The Times.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Times that officers responded to a burglary call around 11 p.m. on the Encino block where the 2005 Heisman Trophy winner lives. LAPD Officer Charles Miller said a resident of the house reported hearing a window break and broken glass was found outside the house.

Nothing was stolen during the attempt, Miller said.

Miller said the suspects are three males who were dressed in all black and left the scene in a white crossover vehicle before police arrived. A report was taken and an investigation is being handled by West Valley detectives, Miller said.

Bush was a star running back at USC from 2003-2005 — helping the Trojans earn the Associated Press national championship in 2003 and 2004 and win the BCS title in 2004 — and spent 11 seasons in the NFL, winning the Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints following the 2009 season.

In 2011, USC was stripped of its 2004 BCS championship, and in 2010, Bush was forced to forfeit his Heisman Trophy amid after the NCAA determined he had accepted improper benefits as a player. Bush started publicly lobbying to have his trophy returned in 2021, after the NCAA changed its rules to allow athletes to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness.

In April, the Heisman Trust officially reinstated Bush as the 2005 winner. Last week, the Trojans retired his No. 5 jersey.