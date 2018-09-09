USC quarterback Matt Fink is needed for one series against Stanford

At Thursday’s practice, center Toa Lobendahn (pectoral strain), left tackle Austin Jackson (knee tendinitis) and Chuma Edoga (hip) were either held out or limited. Helton said he hoped they would be available to play Saturday, and he got his wish. All three players started for the Trojans in their Pac-12 opener. ... Defensive tackle Brandon Pili played with a cast on his hand. … Last week, Stanford running back Bryce Love carried 18 times for 29 yards against San Diego State. In the first drive Saturday, Love had 37 yards and a touchdown.