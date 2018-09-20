USC's Porter Gustin will be sacked against Washington State, at least for a half

Gustin was well on his way to a monster day befitting of his “predator” position in the Trojans defense. He had two sacks in the first half and was undoubtedly headed for more disruption of the Texas attack. If Gustin hadn’t been called for targeting, leading to his immediate ejection, it’s at least feasible that his presence alone could have kept USC’s defense from wilting in the third quarter when the Trojans were outscored 21-0.